Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for EXAS is 179.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on December 20, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) has increased by 7.48 when compared to last closing price of 64.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-19 that Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ recently released the results of its ColoFuture study in the American healthcare market.

EXAS’s Market Performance

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has seen a 5.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.72% gain in the past month and a -4.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for EXAS’s stock, with a -7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $90 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXAS Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.73. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp. saw 40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 71,423 shares of Exact Sciences Corp., valued at $140,000 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Everett, the Chief Commercial Officer of Exact Sciences Corp., sale 13,007 shares at $66.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Cunningham Everett is holding 37,909 shares at $864,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Equity return is now at value -9.06, with -4.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.