Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EVGN is at 1.44.

The public float for EVGN is 41.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for EVGN on December 20, 2023 was 128.74K shares.

EVGN) stock’s latest price update

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Ofer Haviv – President and Chief Executive Officer Yaron Eldad – Chief Financial Officer Amit Noam – Chief Executive Officer of Lavie Bio Nir Arbel – CPO of Evogene Conference Call Participants Ryan Mayer – Lake Street Capital Brian Wright – ROTH Capital Benjamin Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

EVGN’s Market Performance

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has experienced a 15.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.70% rise in the past month, and a 13.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for EVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.41% for EVGN’s stock, with a 7.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at 28.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6920. In addition, Evogene Ltd saw 10.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Equity return is now at value -82.61, with -34.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.