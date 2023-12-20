Evergy Inc (EVRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.76relation to previous closing price of 51.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that At a cursory glance, the concept of dividend stocks – particularly in the boring utilities space – seems overly cautious. After all, several risk-on asset classes, including technology-focused securities and cryptocurrencies have soared over the past several weeks.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for EVRG is 226.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on December 20, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Evergy Inc (EVRG) has seen a 0.97% increase in the past week, with a 2.90% rise in the past month, and a -4.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for EVRG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVRG Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.44. In addition, Evergy Inc saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Landrieu Mary L., who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $59.62 back on Jun 14. After this action, Landrieu Mary L. now owns 4,210 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $69,755 using the latest closing price.

Elwell Lesley Lissette, the SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO of Evergy Inc, sale 1,328 shares at $57.67 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Elwell Lesley Lissette is holding 27 shares at $76,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Equity return is now at value 7.03, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evergy Inc (EVRG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.