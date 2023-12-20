Evaluating the Ups and Downs of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (INM) Stock

The stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has seen a 7.76% increase in the past week, with a -10.84% drop in the past month, and a -54.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.72% for INM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for INM stock, with a simple moving average of -60.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INM is also noteworthy at 0.77.

The public float for INM is 3.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of INM on December 20, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

INM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) has surged by 4.64 when compared to previous closing price of 0.34, but the company has seen a 7.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Tuesday! INM stock was up 70.5% when normal trading hours ended on Tuesday.

INM Trading at -24.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3837. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -82.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Equity return is now at value -67.76, with -54.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.