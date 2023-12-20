Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc’s (NDRA) Stock

In the past week, NDRA stock has gone up by 25.74%, with a monthly gain of 73.80% and a quarterly surge of 46.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.46% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.10% for NDRA’s stock, with a 13.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NDRA is 1.02.

The public float for NDRA is 8.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDRA on December 20, 2023 was 53.01K shares.

NDRA) stock’s latest price update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.50, however, the company has experienced a 25.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Yvonne Briggs – LHA Investor Relations Francois Michelon – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Thornton – Chief Technology Officer Irina Pestrikova – Senior Director, Finance Conference Call Participants Edward Woo – Ascendiant Capital Operator Good day, and welcome to the ENDRA Life Sciences Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

NDRA Trading at 58.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA rose by +25.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2499. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc saw -57.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Thornton Michael Milos, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on May 18. After this action, Thornton Michael Milos now owns 34,139 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc, valued at $24,750 using the latest closing price.

DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY, the Director of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc, purchase 83,333 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY is holding 102,434 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

Equity return is now at value -154.42, with -119.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.