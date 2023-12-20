Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bionano Genomics Inc’s (BNGO) Stock

The stock of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has gone up by 12.50% for the week, with a 20.00% rise in the past month and a -46.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.27% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for BNGO’s stock, with a -69.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.18.

The public float for BNGO is 38.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNGO on December 20, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

BNGO) stock’s latest price update

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)’s stock price has increased by 6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a 12.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNGO Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5575. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc saw -88.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Mamuszka Hannah, who purchase 65,789 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mamuszka Hannah now owns 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 806,474 shares at $9,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Equity return is now at value -113.43, with -89.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.