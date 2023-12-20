Evaluating the Impact of 1.28 Increase on Huntsman Corp’s (HUN) Stock

The stock of Huntsman Corp (HUN) has seen a 1.92% increase in the past week, with a 3.43% gain in the past month, and a 4.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for HUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.05% for HUN’s stock, with a -0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for HUN is 164.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HUN was 1.97M shares.

HUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 25.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Ivan Marcuse – VP, IR Peter Huntsman – Chairman, CEO & President Phil Lister – EVP, CFO Conference Call Participants Aleksey Yefremov – KeyBanc Capital Markets Arun Viswanathan – RBC David Begleiter – Deutsche Bank Frank Mitsch – Fermium Research Hassan Ahmed – Alembic Global Josh Spector – UBS Kevin McCarthy – Vertical Research Partners Laurence Alexander – Jefferies Matthew Blair – Tudor, Pickering, Holt Mike Harrison – Seaport Research Partners Michael Sison – Wells Fargo Patrick Cunningham – Citi Vincent Andrews – Morgan Stanley Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Huntsman Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUN Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.04. In addition, Huntsman Corp saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 385,502 shares of Huntsman Corp, valued at $61,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Equity return is now at value -0.58, with -0.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntsman Corp (HUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.