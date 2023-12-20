Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has surged by 0.86 when compared to previous closing price of 25.44, but the company has seen a 3.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that REITs recently reported strong 3rd quarter results. Despite that, they remain heavily discounted even after the recent rally. Here are two of our top picks for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is 21.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.33.

The public float for EPRT is 154.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On December 20, 2023, EPRT’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stock saw an increase of 3.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.13% and a quarterly increase of 9.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.09% for EPRT’s stock, with a 7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27.50 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.53. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw 9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Mavoides Peter M., who sale 21,980 shares at the price of $26.02 back on Dec 14. After this action, Mavoides Peter M. now owns 437,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $571,920 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sale 17,178 shares at $25.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 459,598 shares at $435,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Equity return is now at value 6.65, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.