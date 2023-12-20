Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has seen a 11.11% increase in the past week, with a 8.51% gain in the past month, and a 15.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) is above average at 36.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.

The public float for EQX is 285.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQX on December 20, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.69 in relation to its previous close of 4.78. However, the company has experienced a 11.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Equinox Gold reported record gold sales and revenue in Q3 2023, with 148,231 ounces of gold sold at a realized price of $1,917 per ounce. The completion of the Greenstone Project, scheduled for H1 2024, is expected to contribute to an annual production of 400,000 ounces of gold. Equinox Gold’s stock has outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, with a 65.5% increase over the past year.

EQX Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp saw 55.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.