Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 246.44. However, the company has seen a 1.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) or Equifax (EFX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Right Now?

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 58.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for EFX is 122.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EFX was 905.56K shares.

EFX’s Market Performance

The stock of Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has seen a 1.04% increase in the past week, with a 16.67% rise in the past month, and a 31.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for EFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for EFX’s stock, with a 20.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $273 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at 22.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +16.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.43. In addition, Equifax, Inc. saw 25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from KELLEY JOHN J III, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $208.53 back on Nov 20. After this action, KELLEY JOHN J III now owns 9,394 shares of Equifax, Inc., valued at $834,106 using the latest closing price.

Houston Julia A, the EVP, Strategy & Mktg Officer of Equifax, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $208.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Houston Julia A is holding 8,734 shares at $417,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 4.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.