Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has gone up by 6.08% for the week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month and a -6.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for ERF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for ERF’s stock, with a -0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.93.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ERF is 196.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.23M shares.

ERF) stock’s latest price update

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 15.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ERF Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.32. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Equity return is now at value 62.71, with 32.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.