Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for ESRT is 131.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.53% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ESRT was 1.27M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has surged by 2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 9.63, but the company has seen a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Empire State Realty grew 2023 third quarter core FFO per share by 4 cents over its year-ago comp. Falling CPI and interest rate cuts in 2024 set the backdrop for a possible dividend hike with the REIT currently paying out just 14% of core FFO. The company’s diversified portfolio, strong occupancy rates, and positive NOI growth contribute to its favorable position.

ESRT’s Market Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has experienced a 1.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.31% rise in the past month, and a 22.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.95% for ESRT stock, with a simple moving average of 29.54% for the last 200 days.

ESRT Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.27. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw 46.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Equity return is now at value 11.48, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.