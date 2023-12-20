Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMR is 1.33.

The public float for EMR is 567.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on December 20, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 96.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Dividend stocks are about to enjoy a renaissance. Just look what happened with Costco (NASDAQ: COST ) last week – the warehouse giant announced a special $15 cash dividend and shares soared to new all-time highs.

EMR’s Market Performance

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a 5.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.25% gain in the past month and a -2.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for EMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.27% for EMR’s stock, with a 7.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.44. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Krishnan Ram R., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $96.09 back on Dec 15. After this action, Krishnan Ram R. now owns 97,310 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $1,201,112 using the latest closing price.

Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, the President & CEO of Emerson Electric Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $88.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca is holding 148,542 shares at $881,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Equity return is now at value 13.82, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.