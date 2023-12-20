Elevance Health Inc (ELV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.82.

The public float for ELV is 234.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on December 20, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 469.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Elevance’s (ELV) Carelon unit will see growth due to improving performance in post-acute care services and Behavioral Health business.

ELV’s Market Performance

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has experienced a -3.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.61% rise in the past month, and a 4.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for ELV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

ELV Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $476.99. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Todt Blair Williams, who sale 5,492 shares at the price of $484.02 back on Dec 14. After this action, Todt Blair Williams now owns 12,512 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $2,658,238 using the latest closing price.

Penczek Ronald W, the CAO & Controller of Elevance Health Inc, sale 1,055 shares at $475.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Penczek Ronald W is holding 1,787 shares at $501,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Equity return is now at value 16.34, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.