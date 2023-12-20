EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE: EGGF) has dropped by -8.33 compared to previous close of 10.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE: EGGF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE: EGGF) is above average at 83.54x. The 36-month beta value for EGGF is also noteworthy at 0.00.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for EGGF is 4.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of EGGF on December 20, 2023 was 32.12K shares.

EGGF’s Market Performance

EGGF stock saw a decrease of -7.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.01% for EGGF’s stock, with a -3.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGGF Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGGF fell by -7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, EG Acquisition Corp saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGGF

Equity return is now at value 0.84, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.