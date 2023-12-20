Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is 1.90.

The public float for EDIT is 81.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.47% of that float. On December 20, 2023, EDIT’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.96 in relation to its previous close of 10.49. However, the company has experienced a 11.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Editas (EDIT) stock rises 6% on a non-exclusive agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to license its Cas9 gene-editing technology for the development of the latter’s gene therapy drug, Casgevy.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT’s stock has risen by 11.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.58% and a quarterly rise of 38.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.37% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.72% for EDIT stock, with a simple moving average of 28.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 27.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw 24.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 103 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Dec 05. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 74,791 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $1,122 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 695 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 74,894 shares at $5,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Equity return is now at value -50.33, with -37.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.