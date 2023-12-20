Edison International (EIX): A Technical Analysis

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for EIX is 383.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on December 20, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has increased by 0.36 when compared to last closing price of 69.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that AES continues to reward shareholders through dividend hikes. It has been paying dividends for 11 consecutive years.

EIX’s Market Performance

Edison International (EIX) has seen a 3.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.19% gain in the past month and a 0.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for EIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for EIX’s stock, with a 2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $68 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EIX Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.64. In addition, Edison International saw 10.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Choi Caroline, who sale 11,222 shares at the price of $71.64 back on Sep 15. After this action, Choi Caroline now owns 20,881 shares of Edison International, valued at $803,967 using the latest closing price.

Murphy J Andrew, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Edison International, sale 22,471 shares at $72.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Murphy J Andrew is holding 12,989 shares at $1,618,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Equity return is now at value 8.62, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edison International (EIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.