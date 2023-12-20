Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.13.

The public float for EWTX is 35.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EWTX on December 20, 2023 was 323.92K shares.

EWTX) stock's latest price update

The stock of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) has increased by 16.10 when compared to last closing price of 7.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 327.9% in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

EWTX’s Market Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has seen a 36.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 43.35% gain in the past month and a 47.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for EWTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.91% for EWTX’s stock, with a 25.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EWTX Trading at 38.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +42.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +36.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Donovan Joanne M., who sale 3,254 shares at the price of $8.90 back on May 02. After this action, Donovan Joanne M. now owns 9,960 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, valued at $28,977 using the latest closing price.

KOCH KEVIN, the President and CEO of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,203 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that KOCH KEVIN is holding 7,213 shares at $28,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

Equity return is now at value -27.44, with -25.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.