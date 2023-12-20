DZS Inc (DZSI) Stock Showcases 21.62% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of DZS Inc (DZSI) has seen a 24.46% increase in the past week, with a 25.36% gain in the past month, and a -25.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for DZSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.62% for DZSI’s stock, with a -56.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DZSI is 1.52.

The public float for DZSI is 21.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On December 20, 2023, DZSI’s average trading volume was 180.28K shares.

DZSI) stock’s latest price update

DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI)’s stock price has soared by 15.33 in relation to previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation, fiber densification and 5G rollout should help the Zacks Communication – Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and DZSI are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud networks.

DZSI Trading at 16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DZSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DZSI rose by +24.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4345. In addition, DZS Inc saw -86.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DZSI starting from Kawecki Misty Dawn, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kawecki Misty Dawn now owns 22,107 shares of DZS Inc, valued at $27,100 using the latest closing price.

VOGT CHARLES D, the President & CEO of DZS Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that VOGT CHARLES D is holding 83,705 shares at $219,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DZSI

Equity return is now at value -39.81, with -16.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DZS Inc (DZSI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.