Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DVAX is at 1.29.

The public float for DVAX is 128.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.54% of that float. The average trading volume for DVAX on December 20, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

DVAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) has dropped by -1.57 compared to previous close of 13.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Here we present three biotech stocks, CRSP, ITCI and DVAX, which most analysts on Wall Street are optimistic about. These companies have upside potential for 2024, backed by strong fundamentals.

DVAX’s Market Performance

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) has seen a 1.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.49% decline in the past month and a -0.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for DVAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for DVAX’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DVAX Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp. saw 27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Novack David F, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $13.56 back on Dec 01. After this action, Novack David F now owns 3,187 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp., valued at $271,200 using the latest closing price.

Novack David F, the President & COO of Dynavax Technologies Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Novack David F is holding 3,187 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Equity return is now at value 11.06, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.