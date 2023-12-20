Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 11.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Increase in demand for risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement solutions is likely to help the Zacks Business – Information Services industry prosper. SPGI, VRSK and DNB are well-poised to benefit from this surge.

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for DNB is 259.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNB on December 20, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

The stock of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has seen a 8.90% increase in the past week, with a 17.14% rise in the past month, and a 12.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for DNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.86% for DNB’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNB Trading at 16.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +16.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who sale 13,396,742 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Nov 07. After this action, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC now owns 22,525,103 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $127,429,810 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sale 13,396,742 shares at $9.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 22,525,103 shares at $127,429,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Equity return is now at value -0.75, with -0.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.