Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 15.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Some high-yielding REITs have unsafe dividends, leading to potential dividend cuts and decline in share value. This article provides a list of 11 cash COW REITs with safe dividends, including companies from the cannabis and office sectors. There is also a list of high-yield REITs with slightly more risk but still considered safe by the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings system.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DEI is 1.11.

The public float for DEI is 160.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEI on December 20, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

DEI’s Market Performance

DEI’s stock has seen a 8.48% increase for the week, with a 27.77% rise in the past month and a 11.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for Douglas Emmett Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.48% for DEI’s stock, with a 19.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEI Trading at 21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +27.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who sale 91,000 shares at the price of $13.95 back on Dec 06. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 0 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc, valued at $1,269,141 using the latest closing price.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that SIMON WILLIAM E JR is holding 91,000 shares at $124,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Equity return is now at value 0.85, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.