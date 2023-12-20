Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has increased by 1.49 when compared to last closing price of 108.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Marqeta, Lattice Semiconductor, and Criteo are top tech stocks with the potential for significant growth in the brewing bull market. Each company has undergone significant strategic shifts, positioning them well for success in a recovering economy.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is above average at 8.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.

The public float for DFS is 248.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DFS on December 20, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

The stock of Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen a 4.51% increase in the past week, with a 27.18% rise in the past month, and a 26.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.37% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.45% for the last 200 days.

DFS Trading at 22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +28.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.77. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Equity return is now at value 25.03, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.