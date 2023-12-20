Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.68 in comparison to its previous close of 132.32, however, the company has experienced a -0.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Artificial intelligence has gained excessive coverage and attention in the financial market news since November 2022. There are concerns about the potential job losses and ethical implications of AI as well as the possibility of AI being used inappropriately. In this article, I’m providing readers with a few of my highest conviction REITs.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for DLR is 302.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on December 20, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has seen a -0.32% decrease in the past week, with a 0.01% rise in the past month, and a 5.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for DLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.07% for DLR’s stock, with a 17.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DLR Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.93. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 34.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Fiedelman Cindy, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Fiedelman Cindy now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $346,250 using the latest closing price.

Olson Peter C., the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sale 700 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Olson Peter C. is holding 7,134 shares at $73,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Equity return is now at value 5.25, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.