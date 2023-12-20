Deere & Co. (DE) Stock Sees a2.92 Increase

In the past week, DE stock has gone up by 9.61%, with a monthly gain of 2.55% and a quarterly plunge of -2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Deere & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.49% for DE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) is 11.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DE is 1.06.

The public float for DE is 267.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On December 20, 2023, DE’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 382.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that As we enter a new year, investors seek blue-chip stocks that will outperform the market. However, identifying these stocks won’t be an easy task at hand.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $396 based on the research report published on November 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $370.61. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Equity return is now at value 48.36, with 10.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deere & Co. (DE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.