Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has gone up by 7.26% for the week, with a 16.02% rise in the past month and a -8.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for DAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.33% for DAR’s stock, with a -10.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30.

The public float for DAR is 157.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of DAR was 2.22M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has plunge by 4.59relation to previous closing price of 48.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Many investors are familiar with the idea that there are many reasons why insiders sell shares, but there’s only one reason they buy. Insider buying indicates a belief that a company’s stock is undervalued.

DAR Trading at 13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.75. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from MANZI JOSEPH, who purchase 1,025 shares at the price of $43.38 back on Nov 20. After this action, MANZI JOSEPH now owns 6,978 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $44,464 using the latest closing price.

Day Robert W, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, purchase 1,950 shares at $41.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Day Robert W is holding 3,930 shares at $81,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Equity return is now at value 18.08, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.