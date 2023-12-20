Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Stock Sees a4.20 Increase

In the past week, DQ stock has gone up by 10.00%, with a monthly decline of -9.86% and a quarterly plunge of -19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for DQ’s stock, with a -32.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38.

The public float for DQ is 74.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on December 20, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has surged by 4.20 when compared to previous closing price of 23.34, but the company has seen a 10.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The project by Daqo (DQ) is anticipated to acquire certificates for renewable energy and green power as well as green electricity.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.98. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -37.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.