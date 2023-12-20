Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80.

The public float for CYCN is 1.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYCN on December 20, 2023 was 7.39K shares.

CYCN stock's latest price update

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.95 compared to its previous closing price of 3.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 69.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-08-09 that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.82% and 56.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

CYCN’s Market Performance

CYCN’s stock has risen by 69.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 124.75% and a quarterly rise of 12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.12% for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 84.58% for CYCN’s stock, with a -6.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CYCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYCN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CYCN Trading at 65.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.54%, as shares surge +110.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCN rose by +69.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc saw -66.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCN starting from MCGUIRE TERRANCE, who sale 8 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Aug 09. After this action, MCGUIRE TERRANCE now owns 0 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCN

Equity return is now at value -165.04, with -120.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.