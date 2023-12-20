Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYCC is 0.71.

CYCC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 20, 2023, CYCC’s average trading volume was 17.67K shares.

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) has dropped by -8.67 compared to previous close of 3.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 13, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

CYCC’s Market Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has experienced a -17.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.66% drop in the past month, and a -31.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.79% for CYCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.32% for CYCC’s stock, with a -57.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at -48.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.71%, as shares sank -25.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC fell by -17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -66.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

Equity return is now at value -160.11, with -113.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.