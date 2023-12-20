Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 10.62. However, the company has seen a 20.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Megan McGrath – Head of IR Michelle MacKay – CEO Neil Johnston – CFO Conference Call Participants Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Alex Kramm – UBS Michael Griffin – Citi Ronald Kamdem – Morgan Stanley Pat McIlwee – William Blair Patrick O’Shaughnessy – Raymond James Operator Welcome to the Cushman & Wakefield Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWK is 1.40.

The public float for CWK is 199.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% of that float. On December 20, 2023, CWK’s average trading volume was 2.92M shares.

CWK’s Market Performance

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a 20.95% increase in the past week, with a 24.48% rise in the past month, and a 32.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for CWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.44% for CWK stock, with a simple moving average of 20.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWK Trading at 32.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +20.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from Robinson Nathaniel, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Dec 08. After this action, Robinson Nathaniel now owns 29,459 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $176,400 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 10,000,000 shares at $7.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 24,832,955 shares at $76,300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Equity return is now at value -4.79, with -0.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.