Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has gone up by 5.30% for the week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month and a 2.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for CCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.75% for CCK stock, with a simple moving average of 9.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is above average at 21.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.

The public float for CCK is 119.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCK on December 20, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

CCK) stock’s latest price update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 91.11. However, the company has seen a 5.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Crown (CCK) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at 10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.17. In addition, Crown Holdings, Inc. saw 12.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from DONAHUE TIMOTHY J, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $88.49 back on Dec 08. After this action, DONAHUE TIMOTHY J now owns 579,743 shares of Crown Holdings, Inc., valued at $663,675 using the latest closing price.

Gifford Gerard H, the EVP & COO of Crown Holdings, Inc., sale 13,535 shares at $80.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Gifford Gerard H is holding 109,864 shares at $1,089,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Equity return is now at value 25.31, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.