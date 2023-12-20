Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a 4.36% increase in the past week, with a 10.42% gain in the past month, and a 31.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.09% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 37.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRDO is 2.07.

The public float for CRDO is 108.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. On December 20, 2023, CRDO’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 19.28. However, the company has seen a 4.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 45.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Nov 17. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 3,867,421 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $265,662 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 3,927,421 shares at $216,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Equity return is now at value -9.06, with -7.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.