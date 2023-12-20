Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 24.00, however, the company has experienced a 7.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Office sector is currently experiencing both fundamental and financial problems. As a result, the market has soaked out capital from this sector, which has depressed the office REIT share prices across the board. I highlight two opportunities, which, in my opinion, have been unfairly punished.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) is above average at 41.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CUZ is 150.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUZ on December 20, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ stock saw an increase of 7.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.27% and a quarterly increase of 7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.62% for CUZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUZ Trading at 20.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.92. In addition, Cousins Properties Inc. saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from MCCOLL JOHN S, who sale 36,975 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Feb 28. After this action, MCCOLL JOHN S now owns 30,814 shares of Cousins Properties Inc., valued at $921,602 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the EVP, General Counsel of Cousins Properties Inc., sale 6,095 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding 42,241 shares at $157,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Equity return is now at value 5.17, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.