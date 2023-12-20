ContextLogic Inc (WISH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WISH is 1.95.

The public float for WISH is 20.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WISH on December 20, 2023 was 778.34K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WISH) stock’s latest price update

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.12 compared to its previous closing price of 5.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The holiday sales season tends to be a “make or break” window for retail stocks. Many companies inch along throughout the year, posting similar stats quarter over quarter (QOQ).

WISH’s Market Performance

ContextLogic Inc (WISH) has seen a 18.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.64% gain in the past month and a 38.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.57% for WISH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.66% for WISH’s stock, with a -14.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WISH Trading at 24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH rose by +18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, ContextLogic Inc saw -59.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Liu Ying Vivian, who sale 340,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Mar 08. After this action, Liu Ying Vivian now owns 793,423 shares of ContextLogic Inc, valued at $156,400 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel), the Head of Data Science of ContextLogic Inc, sale 20,337 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wang Shuyan (Rachel) is holding 0 shares at $9,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Equity return is now at value -84.87, with -51.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ContextLogic Inc (WISH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.