Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for SID is 1.33B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SID was 2.11M shares.

SID) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 3.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, facing challenges in a cyclical sector, demonstrated resilience amid weaker global economic growth, influencing iron ore and steel prices. Limited demand in the Brazilian and Chinese steel markets affected CSN’s revenues, putting pressure on costs due to reduced expense distribution. A notable rebound in iron ore prices in H2 2023, driven by a positive turnaround in China’s construction sector, signals a favorable outlook for CSN’s performance.

SID’s Market Performance

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has seen a 10.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.67% gain in the past month and a 49.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for SID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.06% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of 38.92% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at 34.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw 41.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Equity return is now at value -4.56, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.