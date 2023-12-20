CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.09, however, the company has experienced a -21.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNEY is 0.74.

CNEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 20, 2023, CNEY’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY stock saw a decrease of -21.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.73% for CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.30% for CNEY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.78% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0979. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -89.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.