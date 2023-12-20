CME Group Inc (CME): A Technical Analysis

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The public float for CME is 358.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CME on December 20, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

CME) stock’s latest price update

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 211.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that CME Group Inc., a Chicago-based stock exchange operator, has reported strong earnings and its stock price is on an uptrend. The company benefits from turmoil and stock market volatility, making it a resilient investment during a recession. CME Group pays reliable special dividends and has a high balance sheet rating, which contribute to its attractiveness as an investment option.

CME’s Market Performance

CME Group Inc (CME) has seen a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.22% decline in the past month and a 3.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for CME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for CME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.65. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 26.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Durkin Bryan T, who sale 5,560 shares at the price of $216.37 back on Dec 11. After this action, Durkin Bryan T now owns 62,452 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $1,203,018 using the latest closing price.

Sammann Derek, the Sr MD Gl Hd Commodity & Option of CME Group Inc, sale 1,862 shares at $222.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Sammann Derek is holding 0 shares at $413,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CME Group Inc (CME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.