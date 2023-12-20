Cigna Group (CI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 294.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $294.32, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is above average at 16.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.

The public float for CI is 287.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CI on December 20, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI’s stock has seen a 0.52% increase for the week, with a 5.08% rise in the past month and a 2.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for Cigna Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.76% for CI’s stock, with a 7.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $341 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CI Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.35. In addition, Cigna Group saw -9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $282.22 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 5,503 shares of Cigna Group, valued at $1,063,405 using the latest closing price.

Jones Nicole S, the EVP, General Counsel of Cigna Group, sale 7,819 shares at $276.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jones Nicole S is holding 30,069 shares at $2,164,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Equity return is now at value 11.69, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cigna Group (CI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.