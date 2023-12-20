CIENA Corp. (CIEN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, CIEN stock has gone up by 0.28%, with a monthly decline of -3.30% and a quarterly plunge of -8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for CIENA Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.29% for CIEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for CIEN is 145.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.44M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has soared by 1.37 in relation to previous closing price of 43.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-19 that Given its better prospects, we believe Ciena stock (NYSE: CIEN), a network hardware, software, and services provider, is a better pick than its sector peer, F5 Networks stock (NASDAQ NDAQ : FFIV), an application security and cloud networking company. Investors have assigned a higher valuation multiple of 3.7x revenues for FFIV compared to 1.5x revenues for CIEN due to F5’s superior revenue growth and profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.12. In addition, CIENA Corp. saw -14.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $43.68 back on Dec 15. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 538,067 shares of CIENA Corp., valued at $181,985 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of CIENA Corp., sale 3,500 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 246,095 shares at $155,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Equity return is now at value 9.16, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.