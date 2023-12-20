Chubb Limited (CB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.68 in comparison to its previous close of 220.31, however, the company has experienced a -2.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is above average at 13.11x. The 36-month beta value for CB is also noteworthy at 0.62.

The public float for CB is 405.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of CB on December 20, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has seen a -2.32% decrease for the week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month and a 3.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for CB’s stock, with a 8.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $240 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.06. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Ortega Juan Luis, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $218.63 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ortega Juan Luis now owns 49,940 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $329,694 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,810 shares at $218.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lupica John J is holding 136,239 shares at $3,896,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.