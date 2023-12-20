Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50.

The public float for CHK is 108.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on December 20, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

CHK) stock’s latest price update

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 76.30. However, the company has seen a 4.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that When was the last time you saw a VIX below 13.0%? Most seasoned investors would tell you that this could be considered a once-in-a-cycle unicorn moment, and while the bears are focusing on reasons why the market could be pregnant with tail risk, others (maybe yourself included) are focused on what matters: making money.

CHK’s Market Performance

CHK’s stock has risen by 4.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.71% and a quarterly drop of -8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Chesapeake Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for CHK stock, with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $86 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.81. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw -17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Equity return is now at value 65.36, with 38.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.