Chegg Inc (CHGG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 11.03, however, the company has experienced a 5.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-29 that Chewy, Sleep Number, and Chegg have fallen by 50% to 64% this year. Chewy is struggling to grow its active customers, but getting shoppers to spend more is still delivering double-digit revenue growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHGG is 1.38.

The public float for CHGG is 111.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.87% of that float. On December 20, 2023, CHGG’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

CHGG’s Market Performance

CHGG stock saw an increase of 5.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.50% and a quarterly increase of 17.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for Chegg Inc (CHGG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for CHGG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 19.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -55.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $10.41 back on Dec 13. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 421,025 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $14,054 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 630 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 426,802 shares at $6,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chegg Inc (CHGG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.