Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.60.

The public float for CRGE is 115.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRGE on December 20, 2023 was 805.16K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CRGE) stock’s latest price update

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE)’s stock price has soared by 3.87 in relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-11 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CRGE’s Market Performance

CRGE’s stock has risen by 9.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -59.51% and a quarterly drop of -77.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.89% for Charge Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.83% for CRGE’s stock, with a -84.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRGE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRGE Trading at -57.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.23%, as shares sank -58.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGE rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1508. In addition, Charge Enterprises Inc saw -90.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGE starting from Biehl James, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Sep 14. After this action, Biehl James now owns 30,000 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc, valued at $6,800 using the latest closing price.

JACOBS GARY N, the Director of Charge Enterprises Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that JACOBS GARY N is holding 30,000 shares at $1,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGE

Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.