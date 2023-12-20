Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.64 in comparison to its previous close of 1.38, however, the company has experienced a 20.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN ) is down by more than 15% today as its shares began trading on a 1-for-10 reverse stock split adjusted basis as of this morning. Cenntro enacted the reverse split in order to buoy its shares above the Nasdaq’s minimum price requirement of $1.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.

The public float for CENN is 21.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CENN on December 20, 2023 was 213.27K shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a 20.00% increase in the past week, with a -36.84% drop in the past month, and a -41.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.95% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.37% for CENN’s stock, with a -49.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENN Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares sank -35.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6983. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -64.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.