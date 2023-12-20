CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s (CCCS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has seen a -1.92% decrease in the past week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month, and a -4.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.63% for CCCS’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CCCS is also noteworthy at 0.60.

The public float for CCCS is 197.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on December 20, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 11.33. However, the company has seen a -1.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that CCC Intelligent Solutions had a strong 3Q23, with total revenue growing 11.3% and exceeding consensus estimates. CCCS launched several new products, including Impact Dynamics and CCC Amplify, which are expected to drive growth and increase customer adoption. The Parts segment of CCCS saw positive developments with the addition of new Lexus and Toyota dealers, strengthening its position in the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc saw 29.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Wei Eric, who sale 69,875,000 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wei Eric now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $706,177,712 using the latest closing price.

Young Lauren, the Director of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, sale 69,875,000 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Young Lauren is holding 0 shares at $706,177,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Equity return is now at value -5.75, with -3.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.