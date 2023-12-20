CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBRE is 1.44.

The public float for CBRE is 302.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBRE on December 20, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

CBRE) stock’s latest price update

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.17relation to previous closing price of 91.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-11 that Real estate investments are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates. Since 2022, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates, creating challenges for commercial real estate companies.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen a 9.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.70% gain in the past month and a 15.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for CBRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for CBRE’s stock, with a 16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBRE Trading at 18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE rose by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.90. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw 17.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Giamartino Emma E., who sale 1,064 shares at the price of $76.53 back on Nov 14. After this action, Giamartino Emma E. now owns 53,685 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $81,428 using the latest closing price.

Boze Brandon B, the Director of CBRE Group Inc, sale 1,200,000 shares at $84.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Boze Brandon B is holding 4,637,748 shares at $101,292,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.