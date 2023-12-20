Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has seen a -4.22% decrease in the past week, with a 24.93% gain in the past month, and a 52.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for SAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.81% for SAVA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.24.

The public float for SAVA is 39.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAVA on December 20, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

SAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has decreased by -3.93 when compared to last closing price of 29.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that The biotech has declared a fresh dividend. The payout is rather atypical — it’s in the form of common stock warrants.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVA Trading at 34.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +23.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc saw -4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from ROBERTSON SANFORD, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Aug 23. After this action, ROBERTSON SANFORD now owns 886,851 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc, valued at $523,500 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc, purchase 16,571 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Barry Richard is holding 293,477 shares at $275,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

Equity return is now at value -53.94, with -50.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.