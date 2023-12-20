Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for CUK is 146.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CUK was 1.53M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has decreased by -0.18 when compared to last closing price of 17.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-14 that MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. (EST); 3 p.m.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK’s stock has risen by 2.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.60% and a quarterly rise of 29.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Carnival plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.29% for CUK’s stock, with a 37.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUK Trading at 33.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +32.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 136.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival plc ADR, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.