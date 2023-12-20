CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 22.62. However, the company has seen a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs) has had it incredibly rough in 2023 in contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit gains. Consequently, this environment makes selecting the best REITs a challenging task.

Is It Worth Investing in CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) is above average at 55.03x. The 36-month beta value for CTRE is also noteworthy at 1.10.

The public float for CTRE is 117.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume of CTRE on December 20, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CTRE’s stock has seen a 0.44% increase for the week, with a -0.17% drop in the past month and a 11.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CareTrust REIT Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.55% for CTRE stock, with a simple moving average of 12.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRE Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.77. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc saw 23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Equity return is now at value 4.31, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.