Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has gone up by 5.20% for the week, with a 8.37% rise in the past month and a -0.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CP is 0.96.

The public float for CP is 931.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CP on December 20, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.06 in relation to its previous close of 76.15. However, the company has experienced a 5.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Strong freight market conditions and shareholder-friendly measures boost Canadian Pacific (CP).

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $77 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.44. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.